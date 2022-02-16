Dr. Yuri Volk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Volk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yuri Volk, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Yuri Volk, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Englishtown, NJ. They completed their residency with SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
Yuri Volk PC193 US Highway 9 Ste 1C, Englishtown, NJ 07726 Directions (732) 677-2200
Inpatient Pediatric Associates901 W Main St, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 303-3909
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Life
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Yuri Volk is a doctor par excellence. Compassionate, caring, trusting, knowledgeable, and always goes the extra mile without asking. The best way to describe what I feel about the doctor is to say that I wish "all doctors were like Dr. Volk"! Lest it be forgotten, Dr. Volk's office manager exemplifies the saying , "behind a successful man stands a woman"! The entire office staff are courteous, cheerful, helpful, and very accommodative to patient needs and schedules.
- Gastroenterology
- English, Chinese and Russian
- 1265562862
- SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Volk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Volk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.