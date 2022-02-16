Overview

Dr. Yuri Volk, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Englishtown, NJ. They completed their residency with SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn



Dr. Volk works at Yuri Volk PC in Englishtown, NJ with other offices in Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heartburn, Constipation and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.