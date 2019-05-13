Dr. Yurii Borshch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borshch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yurii Borshch, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Yurii Borshch, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from KISINEV MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.

Yurii Borshch Sole Mbr.1642 Lockhill Selma Rd, San Antonio, TX 78213 Directions (563) 564-1283
- Baptist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan

I am so thankful for Dr. Borsch! After years of chronic back pain, he has given me relief with no narcotics. He is a great physician!!
- KISINEV MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Dr. Borshch has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borshch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
