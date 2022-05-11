Dr. Yuriy Bukhalo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bukhalo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yuriy Bukhalo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yuriy Bukhalo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They completed their fellowship with University of Michigan Hospitals
Dr. Bukhalo works at
Locations
-
1
Northwest Suburban Pain Center880 W Central Rd Ste 3800, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 255-0900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
-
2
Northwest Suburban Pain Ctr1 Executive Ct Ste 2, South Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 255-0900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Northwest suburban pain ctr1675 S Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 255-0900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
-
4
Northwest Suburban Pain Center1102 S Roselle Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60193 Directions (847) 255-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Saint Margaret's Health Peru
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bukhalo?
Helped relieve arthritic pain allowing me to golf and overall pain relief in my thumb and wrist. Very nice guy as well and excellent staff.
About Dr. Yuriy Bukhalo, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Bulgarian, German, Hindi, Hungarian, Korean, Mongolian, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Ukrainian, Urdu and Uzbek
- 1598719213
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Rush Presbyterian St Luke's Medical Center
- St Joseph Hospital
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bukhalo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bukhalo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bukhalo works at
Dr. Bukhalo speaks Bulgarian, German, Hindi, Hungarian, Korean, Mongolian, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Ukrainian, Urdu and Uzbek.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Bukhalo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bukhalo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bukhalo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bukhalo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.