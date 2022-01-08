Dr. Yuriy Gurevich, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gurevich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yuriy Gurevich, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yuriy Gurevich, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York Osteopathic Medicine - New York.
Dr. Gurevich works at
Locations
-
1
Rockland Endocrine and Diabetes Services156 Route 59 Ste C1, Suffern, NY 10901 Directions (845) 357-3838Tuesday9:00am - 1:00pmWednesday4:00pm - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gurevich?
Took time to explain and was very detail. Did not rush and exhibited care and compassion. Thought ful and knowledgeable. Good doctor
About Dr. Yuriy Gurevich, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1336319680
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- New York Osteopathic Medicine - New York
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gurevich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gurevich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gurevich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gurevich works at
Dr. Gurevich has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gurevich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Gurevich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gurevich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gurevich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gurevich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.