Overview

Dr. Yuriy Gurevich, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York Osteopathic Medicine - New York.



Dr. Gurevich works at Jay G Levine DPM Podiatric Medicine and Foot Surgery in Suffern, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.