Dr. Yuriy Israel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Israel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yuriy Israel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yuriy Israel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Israel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology and Nutrition. PC10816 72nd Ave Ste 2, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 261-0900Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSunday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Israel?
Dr. Israel is very a knowledgeable and skilled physician. He is very pleasant and takes the time to explain the condition and make sure you understand what to do and what to expect. I will recommend this doctor to my family and friends.
About Dr. Yuriy Israel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1154563682
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Israel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Israel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Israel works at
Dr. Israel has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Constipation and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Israel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Israel speaks Russian and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Israel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Israel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Israel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Israel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.