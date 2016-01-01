See All General Surgeons in Huntley, IL
Dr. Yuriy Moklyak, MD

General Surgery
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Yuriy Moklyak, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntley, IL. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg - School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital.

Dr. Moklyak works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Huntley, IL with other offices in McHenry, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    10350 Haligus Rd Ste 201, Huntley, IL 60142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 455-2752
  2. 2
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    4309 W Medical Center Dr Ste B202, McHenry, IL 60050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 455-2752

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominoplasty
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Aneurysm
Abdominoplasty
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Aneurysm

Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Yuriy Moklyak, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588084339
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Minnesota
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University Feinberg - School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
