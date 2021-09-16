Dr. Yuriy Pertsovsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pertsovsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yuriy Pertsovsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yuriy Pertsovsky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Minsk State Med Sch and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Heartburn and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies.
Locations
- 1 259 Dover St, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 743-7090
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
Dr. Yu. Pertsovsky is a highly professional specialist with deep knowledge, vast experience and excellent communication manners. It's the same with office staff; caring professionals with exceptional communication skills. Meticulously clean office.
About Dr. Yuriy Pertsovsky, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1326085168
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Hospital Center - Downtown Campus
- New York Methodist Hospital
- Minsk State Med Sch
