Overview of Dr. Yury Bak, MD

Dr. Yury Bak, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Bak works at Surgical Group of South Jersey in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Sicklerville, NJ and Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.