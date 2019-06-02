Dr. Bak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yury Bak, MD
Overview of Dr. Yury Bak, MD
Dr. Yury Bak, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Dr. Bak's Office Locations
-
1
Andrew Zheng, MD1935 Marlton Pike E, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (856) 428-7700
-
2
Cooper Surgery in Sicklerville500 Cross Keys Rd, Sicklerville, NJ 08081 Directions (856) 428-7700
-
3
Washington Township570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste B1, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 428-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yuri Bak recently performed two procedures on our twenty-seven year old son. My husband and I were so concerned about our son's very serious condition. Dr Bak was excellent. The procedure was explained in detail. Dr. Bak answered all our questions and addressed our concerns. The surgery was risky but we, as parents, had full confidence in Dr. Bak. He is an outstanding surgeon and a true professional. We would highly recommend Dr. Bak to anyone who is need of a thoracic surgeon.
About Dr. Yury Bak, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1285834655
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
