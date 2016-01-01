Overview of Dr. Yury Gonzales, MD

Dr. Yury Gonzales, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CUENCA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Gonzales works at Price Hill Health Center in Cincinnati, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.