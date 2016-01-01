Dr. Zakai accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yusha Zakai, MB BS
Overview
Dr. Yusha Zakai, MB BS is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Stockbridge, GA.
Dr. Zakai works at
Locations
-
1
Aylo Health - Endocrinology at Stockbridge145 Eagles Walk Ste A, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 914-1808
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zakai?
About Dr. Yusha Zakai, MB BS
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1063806446
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zakai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zakai works at
Dr. Zakai has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zakai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zakai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zakai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.