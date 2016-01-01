See All Otolaryngologists in Framingham, MA
Dr. Yushan Wilson, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.4 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Yushan Wilson, MD

Dr. Yushan Wilson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Framingham, MA. They completed their fellowship with University of Toronto, Ontario

Dr. Wilson works at Metrowest Ear Nose & Throat in Framingham, MA with other offices in Milford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wilson's Office Locations

    Metrowest Ear Nose & Throat
    61 Lincoln St Ste 207, Framingham, MA 01702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 875-6124
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Metrowest Ear Nose & Throat
    91 Water St Ste 302, Milford, MA 01757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 478-0941
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
  • Milford Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Nosebleed
Tinnitus
Earwax Buildup
Nosebleed
Tinnitus

Treatment frequency



Earwax Buildup
Nosebleed
Tinnitus
Allergic Rhinitis
Broken Nose
Chronic Sinusitis
Deafness
Ear Ache
Facial Fracture
Outer Ear Infection
Vertigo
Conductive Hearing Loss
Deviated Septum
Malignant Otitis Externa
Postnasal Drip
Sinusitis
Swimmer's Ear
Throat Pain
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anosmia
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Cough
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Enlarged Turbinates
ENT Cancer
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Hyperacusis
Labyrinthitis
Laryngitis
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Nasal Polyp
Otitis Media
Perforated Eardrum
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sleep Apnea
Tongue-Tie
Tonsillitis
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Reaction
Autoimmune Diseases
Bell's Palsy
Big Ears
Brain Disorders
Cancer
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Cleft Lip
Common Cold
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
Ear Disorders
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Head and Neck Cancer
Laryngeal Cancer
Leukoplakia
Lip Cancer
Loss of Taste
Maxillary and Malar Fractures
Meniere's Disease
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Oral Cancer
Orbital Fracture
Otosclerosis
Peritonsillar Abscess
Pharyngitis
Pulmonary Disease
Salivary Gland Cancer
Sjögren's Syndrome
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Thyroid Cancer
TMJ
Tongue Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Yushan Wilson, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528116001
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Toronto, Ontario
    Residency
    • New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.