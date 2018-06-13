Overview of Dr. Yussef Sakhai, MD

Dr. Yussef Sakhai, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Culver City, CA. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine.



Dr. Sakhai works at Yussef Sakhai M.d. Inc. in Culver City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.