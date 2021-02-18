Dr. Yusuf Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yusuf Ahmad, MD
Overview of Dr. Yusuf Ahmad, MD
Dr. Yusuf Ahmad, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Oro Valley, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.
Arizona Blood and Cancer Specialists Pllc10390 N La Canada Dr Ste 150, Oro Valley, AZ 85737 Directions (520) 276-6047
Arizona Blood and Cancer Specialists Pllc121 W Esperanza Blvd Ste 181, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Directions (520) 276-6047
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ahmad was helpful and explained my CLL is easy to understandterms.
About Dr. Yusuf Ahmad, MD
- Hematology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
