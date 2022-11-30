Dr. Azim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yusuf Azim, MD
Overview of Dr. Yusuf Azim, MD
Dr. Yusuf Azim, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Arlington, VA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Azim's Office Locations
- 1 801 N Quincy St Ste 620, Arlington, VA 22203 Directions (703) 812-4642
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Azim?
I've been seeing Dr. Azim for a few years and to be honest he has always been very open and concerned about my weight and some of my extra recreation habits which I understand what he is saying. Now what I notice with some doctors they may get bad reviews because others may not like to hear the truth and they get Butt hurt and then they want to write bad reviews. Most of those people are stuck in a bubble. Anyway I feel very comfortable with Dr. Azim and for the first time in my life I am on the right medication and for the first time I think I understand how I got to this point and looking forward in talking with the doctor to share my info with him.
About Dr. Yusuf Azim, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1275995797
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azim accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Azim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.