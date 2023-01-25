Dr. Yuval Raizen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raizen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yuval Raizen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yuval Raizen, MD
Dr. Yuval Raizen, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Raizen works at
Dr. Raizen's Office Locations
-
1
Oncology Consultants - Sugar Land16605 Southwest Fwy Ste 550, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 805-3777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Oncology Consultants - Cancer Center2130 W Holcombe Blvd Fl 10, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 347-3998
-
3
Oncology Consultants - Memorial City925 Gessner Rd Ste 600, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 347-3997
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Texas True Choice
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raizen?
I received great care, very precise treatment, kindness and dedication from Dr. Raizen. God sent him to me at the right time. His chemotherapy treatment was sucessful, Thanks God. All my gratitude, respect and admiration to you Dr, Raizen. God Bless you.
About Dr. Yuval Raizen, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1639339153
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raizen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raizen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raizen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raizen works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Raizen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raizen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raizen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raizen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.