Dr. Yuval Raizen, MD

Medical Oncology
4.7 (33)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Yuval Raizen, MD

Dr. Yuval Raizen, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Raizen works at Oncology Consultants - Sugar Land in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Raizen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oncology Consultants - Sugar Land
    16605 Southwest Fwy Ste 550, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3777
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Oncology Consultants - Cancer Center
    2130 W Holcombe Blvd Fl 10, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-3998
  3. 3
    Oncology Consultants - Memorial City
    925 Gessner Rd Ste 600, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-3997

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Biopsy
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Distal Gastrointestinal Tract Cancers Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Hermann Physician Network
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Provider Select, Inc.
    • Texas True Choice
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 25, 2023
    I received great care, very precise treatment, kindness and dedication from Dr. Raizen. God sent him to me at the right time. His chemotherapy treatment was sucessful, Thanks God. All my gratitude, respect and admiration to you Dr, Raizen. God Bless you.
    Gerardo Siqueff — Jan 25, 2023
    About Dr. Yuval Raizen, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639339153
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yuval Raizen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raizen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raizen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raizen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Raizen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raizen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raizen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raizen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

