Dr. Yuwei Gu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Gu works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multispecialty in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.