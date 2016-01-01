See All Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Yvelyne Abellard, MD

Neurology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Yvelyne Abellard, MD

Dr. Yvelyne Abellard, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Abellard works at Alquimedez Mental Health Counseling, PLLC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Abellard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Harlem Hospital Center
    506 Malcolm X Blvd, New York, NY 10037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 939-3071

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wada Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Yvelyne Abellard, MD.

    About Dr. Yvelyne Abellard, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285734202
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yvelyne Abellard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abellard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abellard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abellard works at Alquimedez Mental Health Counseling, PLLC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Abellard’s profile.

    Dr. Abellard has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abellard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abellard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abellard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

