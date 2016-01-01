Overview of Dr. Yvelyne Abellard, MD

Dr. Yvelyne Abellard, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Abellard works at Alquimedez Mental Health Counseling, PLLC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.