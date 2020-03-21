Overview of Dr. Y Gobin, MD

Dr. Y Gobin, MD is a Radiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Radiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University De Pierre Et Marie Curie and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Gobin works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.