Dr. Yvette Abraham, MD
Overview
Dr. Yvette Abraham, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Foundation
Dr. Abraham works at
Locations
Board Certified Interventional Pain Management3930 Richmond Ave Ste 101, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 966-1313
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Affinity Insurance Services
- Cigna
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
There are many reasons for what she is excellent, her experience is primary but apart from being a doctor she is a humanitarian super person who cares a lot about the welfare of her patients in any area... She is extremely friendly and very professional.
About Dr. Yvette Abraham, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1568406452
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Cleveland Clinic Fdn
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abraham accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abraham works at
Dr. Abraham speaks Arabic and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.
