Dr. Yvette Bordelon, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Yvette Bordelon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
University of California - Los Angeles Medical Center300 Medical Plz Ste B-200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 878-3991
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1922023449
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Bordelon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bordelon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bordelon has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bordelon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bordelon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bordelon.
