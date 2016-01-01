Overview of Dr. Yvette Bordelon, MD

Dr. Yvette Bordelon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Bordelon works at UCLA Medical Center Neurology in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.