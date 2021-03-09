Dr. Yvette Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yvette Cook, MD
Overview of Dr. Yvette Cook, MD
Dr. Yvette Cook, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Eastern Kentucky University and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Dr. Cook works at
Dr. Cook's Office Locations
Cary Neurology & Sleep Disorders Inc.301 Keisler Dr Ste C, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 859-0014
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cook is very knowledgeable in regards to Sleep Apnea. She has always been very punctual and understanding with every visit. I HIGHLY recommend her to anyone suffering with sleep disorders. She studies your test results and sleep biometrics thoroughly. She's AWESOME!
About Dr. Yvette Cook, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1710932819
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Kentucky University
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cook works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.