Dr. Yvette David, MD
Dr. Yvette David, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.
Optum Primary and Specialty Care11600 Indian Hills Rd Ste 200A, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 838-4500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
Dr. David is the best! I'd recommend her to everyone. She is so kind and caring and took very good care of me.
About Dr. Yvette David, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134219710
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Affil Tng Program In Gi
- Harbor Ucla Med Center
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
