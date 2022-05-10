Overview of Dr. Yvette Fernandez, MD

Dr. Yvette Fernandez, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Southbury, CT. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital, Griffin Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.



Dr. Fernandez works at Nuvance Health Medical Practices in Southbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Muscle Weakness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.