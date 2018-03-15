Overview of Dr. Yvette Gentry, MD

Dr. Yvette Gentry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Gentry works at East Bay Womens Health in Oakland, CA with other offices in Alameda, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities, Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.