Dr. Yvette Gentry, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.4 (18)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Yvette Gentry, MD

Dr. Yvette Gentry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center.

Dr. Gentry works at East Bay Womens Health in Oakland, CA with other offices in Alameda, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities, Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Trisha Dmytruk, FNP
Dr. Gentry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    East Bay Womens Health
    3300 Webster St Ste 1200, Oakland, CA 94609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 653-0846
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    East Bay Womens Health
    512 Westline Dr Ste 103, Alameda, CA 94501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 653-0846
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alta Bates Summit Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Brown & Toland Physicians
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Yvette Gentry, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467498634
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Calif
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Washington
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Washington School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yvette Gentry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gentry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gentry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gentry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gentry has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gentry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gentry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gentry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gentry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gentry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.