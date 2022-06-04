Dr. Yvette Gutierrez-Schieffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutierrez-Schieffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yvette Gutierrez-Schieffer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yvette Gutierrez-Schieffer, MD
Dr. Yvette Gutierrez-Schieffer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School , Dallas, TX and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Gutierrez-Schieffer's Office Locations
North12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 894-9899Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Schieffer has been my doctor during my pregnancy and I highly recommend her. Unfortunately I no longer live in Austin, and have a different Ob Gyn now. She was recommended to me by a family member, and has always proven knowledgeable, friendly and helpful. Her nurse Crystal was also exceptional, and the front desk staff are also pleasant and helpful. On the downside, I have noticed as increase in appointment wait times during those 9 months and beyond. When I first started going, the wait was less than 15 minutes and then it would sometimes be 45 minutes (or more). This was most likely due to the doctor's popularity , as various staff at the adjacent hospital have nothing but praises for her. Anyway, thought I would give my two cents to offset those undeserved negative reviews. Keep up the good work!
About Dr. Yvette Gutierrez-Schieffer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1881658821
Education & Certifications
- The University Of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, Tx
- The University Of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, Tx
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School , Dallas, TX
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gutierrez-Schieffer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gutierrez-Schieffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gutierrez-Schieffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gutierrez-Schieffer has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gutierrez-Schieffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gutierrez-Schieffer speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutierrez-Schieffer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutierrez-Schieffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gutierrez-Schieffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gutierrez-Schieffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.