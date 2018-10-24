Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yvette Klein, MD
Overview of Dr. Yvette Klein, MD
Dr. Yvette Klein, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL.
Dr. Klein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Klein's Office Locations
-
1
Global Ob Gyn Center10067 Pines Blvd Ste B, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klein?
Dr. Yvette Klein is one of the BEST doctors I have ever been to. She is kind, patient, and knowledgable. She ALWAYS take her time, NEVER rush you out of the exam room. I have recommended her to all my female friends and family. She has moved a few times over the last 15 years that I have been her patient and I ALWAYs follow her to the new location...BEST doctor you will have.
About Dr. Yvette Klein, MD
- Gynecology
- English
- 1285716258
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice/OMT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.