Dr. Yvette Laclaustra, MD
Overview of Dr. Yvette Laclaustra, MD
Dr. Yvette Laclaustra, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Good Samaritan Medical Center1309 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 753-2676Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
21st Century Oncology10141 FOREST HILL BLVD, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 753-2676
Women's Breast Care Center, Inc3319 S State Road 7, Wellington, FL 33449 Directions (561) 965-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, caring and saved my life! During this very difficult time Dr. Laclaustra made it bearable. I thank her in my prayers everyday and I ask God to protect her and let her continue to make a difference. This doctor has a great sense of humor too. Great caring staff and super clean office.
About Dr. Yvette Laclaustra, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laclaustra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laclaustra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laclaustra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laclaustra speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Laclaustra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laclaustra.
