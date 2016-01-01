Dr. Yvette Milazzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milazzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yvette Milazzo, MD
Overview of Dr. Yvette Milazzo, MD
Dr. Yvette Milazzo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine.
Dr. Milazzo works at
Dr. Milazzo's Office Locations
Mindful Health Solutions360 Post St Ste 500, San Francisco, CA 94108 Directions (415) 213-2540Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
South of Mkt. Health Center229 7th St, San Francisco, CA 94103 Directions (415) 503-6000
Ucla Cpn Santa Monica Bay Physicians2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 860W, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 301-7396
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Yvette Milazzo, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1093989394
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milazzo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milazzo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milazzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Milazzo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milazzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milazzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milazzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.