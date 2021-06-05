Dr. Yvette Tivoli, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tivoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yvette Tivoli, DO
Overview
Dr. Yvette Tivoli, DO is a Dermatologist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED.
Locations
Atlantic Derm16244 S Military Trl Ste 490, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 637-2900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was initially scheduled to have a couple of moles looked at but after arriving Dr. Tivoli recommended a full body scan - and was able to do it that appointment; no rescheduling needed. I was very nervous (because of the reason for my visit) but David at the front desk put me right at ease with his genuine friendliness. He treated other patients as though they were family. He spoke so kindly to them and even remembered their names! Dr. Tivoli was very kind and helped to ease my nerves. She explained everything she was doing and made sure I was comfortable at all times. I never once felt uncomfortable, rushed, or taken advantage of. No procedures were pushed on me and she spent time with me again at the end of the appointment to make sure I understood everything. For such a stressful reason to visit Dr. Tivoli I am very thankful that I chose her office. I highly recommend Dr. Tivoli to everyone!
About Dr. Yvette Tivoli, DO
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700024833
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
- NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tivoli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tivoli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tivoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tivoli works at
Dr. Tivoli speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Tivoli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tivoli.
