Dr. Yvette Yeung, MD

Neurology
4.3 (7)
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Yvette Yeung, MD

Dr. Yvette Yeung, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.

Dr. Yeung works at Optum in Pasadena, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yeung's Office Locations

    Healthcare Partners Medical Group
    988 S Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 799-4194
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Sudoscan
Dementia Evaluation
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Sudoscan
Dementia Evaluation
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 20, 2017
    Dr.Yeung is very patient and understanding of my symptoms rants. She truly makes you feel heard and cured, even if the treatment proposed is high dose vitamins for now. She also takes the time to inform me on the next plan should the current medication stop working.
    About Dr. Yvette Yeung, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1225270788
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yeung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yeung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

