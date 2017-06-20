Dr. Yeung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yvette Yeung, MD
Dr. Yvette Yeung, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.
Dr. Yeung's Office Locations
Healthcare Partners Medical Group988 S Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 799-4194Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Yeung is very patient and understanding of my symptoms rants. She truly makes you feel heard and cured, even if the treatment proposed is high dose vitamins for now. She also takes the time to inform me on the next plan should the current medication stop working.
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1225270788
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
Dr. Yeung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yeung speaks Chinese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.