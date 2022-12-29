Dr. Yvonne Chak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Yvonne Chak, MD
Dr. Yvonne Chak, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH
Dr. Chak works at
Dr. Chak's Office Locations
Obstetrics and Gynecology (156 William Street, 7th floor)156 William Street 7th Floor, New York, NY 10038 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chak, is an excellent doctor who takes time to answer all questions and concerns. Dr. Chak is extremely patient and thorough and cares about her staff and her patients. Dr. Chak is highly recommended and I feel very at ease after my appointment is over.
About Dr. Yvonne Chak, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chak works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Chak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chak, there are benefits to both methods.