Dr. Yvonne Curran, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Royal College Of Surgeons (Ireland) and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Curran works at Northwestern Medicine Center For Complex Gynecology in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.