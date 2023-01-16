Dr. Yvonne D'Sylva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Sylva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yvonne D'Sylva, MD
Dr. Yvonne D'Sylva, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Yvonne Dsylva MD Inc.770 Magnolia Ave Ste 2A, Corona, CA 92879 Directions (951) 736-8144
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have known Doctor D’Sylva for 23 years, she was my doctor when I was a baby, and I’m grateful that she’s still around to care for my own children. Her priority is her patients, if you call and leave a question for her, doesn’t matter what time it is could be late at night and she will be calling you back with an answer. Number one pediatrician out there and I highly recommend her! Love her!
- Pediatrics
- 52 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. D'Sylva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. D'Sylva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Sylva speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Sylva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Sylva.
