Overview of Dr. Yvonne D'Sylva, MD

Dr. Yvonne D'Sylva, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. D'Sylva works at D'sylva Pediatrics in Corona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.