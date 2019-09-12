Dr. Yvonne Essandoh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Essandoh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yvonne Essandoh, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Lakeaire Pediatric2423 Williams Dr Ste 103, Georgetown, TX 78628 Directions (877) 800-5722
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr.Essandoh is great she’s very nice and explains everything so well. Being a first time mom i have so many questions but she really puts me at ease. My baby loves her! Both husband and I are really happy/lucky to have her as our sons pediatrician.
- Pediatrics
- 19 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Dr. Essandoh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Essandoh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Essandoh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Essandoh.
