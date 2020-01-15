See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Santa Barbara, CA
Dr. Yvonne Ferguson, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.4 (7)
Overview

Dr. Yvonne Ferguson, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine.

Dr. Ferguson works at Hope Counseling Center in Santa Barbara, CA with other offices in Goleta, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hope Counseling Center
    5350 Hollister Ave Ste E, Santa Barbara, CA 93111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 681-0520
  2. 2
    Yvonne B Ferguson MD
    5951 Encina Rd Ste 200, Goleta, CA 93117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 967-6967

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 15, 2020
    She is the most compassionate, smart, relateable physician I have ever had the good fortune to have found. She has been there for me any time I have needed here in the 8 or so years that she has been my doctor. She has literally saved my life many times when I did not know how I would make it through the day. There is nothing she can not handle with her great sense of humor and real compassion for the human spirit sitting in front of her. I feel blessed to have her in my life.
    Mehta Hàlstead — Jan 15, 2020
    About Dr. Yvonne Ferguson, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396789467
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • L A Co Usc Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State U, College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ferguson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ferguson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferguson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferguson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferguson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferguson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

