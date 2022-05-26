Dr. Yvonne Gomez-Carrion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomez-Carrion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yvonne Gomez-Carrion, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery330 Brookline Ave Fl 8, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-2952
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gomez-Carrion took the time to answer my questions, elaborate on information that helped me further understand my condition and options and build relationship. Because of these reasons and more, I left her office feeling lighter, confident about the direction I chose to move forward with and, overall, happy with the visit.
About Dr. Yvonne Gomez-Carrion, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
Dr. Gomez-Carrion has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gomez-Carrion accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomez-Carrion has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Tubo-Ovarian Abscess and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gomez-Carrion on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez-Carrion. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez-Carrion.
