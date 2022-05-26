Overview of Dr. Yvonne Gomez-Carrion, MD

Dr. Yvonne Gomez-Carrion, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Gomez-Carrion works at Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Tubo-Ovarian Abscess and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.