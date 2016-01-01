Overview of Dr. Yvonne Gutierrez, MD

Dr. Yvonne Gutierrez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.



Dr. Gutierrez works at Childrens Hospital Pediatric Surgery in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.