Overview of Dr. Yvonne Hoogland, MD

Dr. Yvonne Hoogland, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairmont, WV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De Colombia, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Millcreek Community Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.