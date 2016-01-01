Dr. Yvonne Hoogland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoogland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yvonne Hoogland, MD
Overview of Dr. Yvonne Hoogland, MD
Dr. Yvonne Hoogland, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairmont, WV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De Colombia, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Millcreek Community Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoogland's Office Locations
- 1 51 Southland Dr, Fairmont, WV 26554 Directions (304) 333-8346
Lecom Sports Medicine and Rheumatology5401 Peach St Ste 3400, Erie, PA 16509 Directions (814) 868-7860
Hospital Affiliations
- Millcreek Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Yvonne Hoogland, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Universidad Nacional De Colombia, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoogland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoogland accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoogland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoogland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoogland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoogland, there are benefits to both methods.