Dr. Yvonne Knight, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yvonne Knight, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yvonne Knight, MD is a Dermatologist in Henrico, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY.
They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Dermatitis and Candidiasis of Skin and Nails along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3811 Gaskins Rd, Henrico, VA 23233 Directions (804) 270-6100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Knight?
She is very personable and knowledgable. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Yvonne Knight, MD
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English, French
- 1477558682
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knight has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knight accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knight has seen patients for Warts, Dermatitis and Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knight on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Knight speaks French.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Knight. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knight.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.