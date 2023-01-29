Dr. Yvonne Koch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yvonne Koch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yvonne Koch, MD
Dr. Yvonne Koch, MD is an Urology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Koch works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Koch's Office Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai Coral Gables836 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 200, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 441-0910Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Columbia Univ Urology Mt Sinai4302 Alton Rd Ste 540, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-2499
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koch?
Great medical office, wonderful and warm experience from start to finish…
About Dr. Yvonne Koch, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215141395
Education & Certifications
- Univ. Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Case West Reserve University
- MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED
- Florida State University
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koch works at
Dr. Koch has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koch speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Koch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.