Dr. Yvonne Latimer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay.



Dr. Latimer works at Pinnacle Health Group in Tampa, FL with other offices in Valrico, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.