Dr. Yvonne Mack, MD
Overview of Dr. Yvonne Mack, MD
Dr. Yvonne Mack, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. Mack's Office Locations
Novant Health Cancer Institute Radiation Oncology - Charlotte125 Queens Rd Ste 150, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 908-2165
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
You will NEVER find a more caring, compassionate, and knowledgeable team. From the radiation therapist to the nurses, and then Dr. Mack. She speaks to you in a soothing, calming voice. There's no medical jargon; 'This is what it is, and this is how we fixed it.' All of my other physicians even defer to her for answers. She is absolutely AMAZING! And behind every excellent physician stands a team of intelligent and kind personnel. Just fantastic place to be in the worst time of your life.
About Dr. Yvonne Mack, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1144289752
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
- Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mack. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mack.
