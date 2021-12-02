Dr. Yvonne Manalo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manalo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yvonne Manalo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They completed their fellowship with Allegheny U Hosp
Coastal Bend Cancer Center1625 Rodd Field Rd Ste 100, Corpus Christi, TX 78412 Directions (361) 202-7096Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
- Christus Spohn Hospital Kleberg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Pyramid Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Patient, always willing to take the time to reassure me and answer any questions I might have. Gives excellent care.
- Medical Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny U Hosp
- Hematology
Dr. Manalo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manalo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manalo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manalo has seen patients for Anemia and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manalo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Manalo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manalo.
