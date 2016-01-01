Overview

Dr. Yvonne McFarlane-Ferriera, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with Brooklyn Hosp|Princess Margaret Hosp



Dr. McFarlane-Ferriera works at Pediatric Gastroenterology & Nutrition at NYP Brooklyn Methodist in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.