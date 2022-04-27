Overview of Dr. Yvonne Miranda, MD

Dr. Yvonne Miranda, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center and CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills.



Dr. Miranda works at PEDIATRIC PLACE AT WESTOVER HILLS in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.