Dr. Yvonne Miranda, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center and CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills.
Dr. Miranda's Office Locations
Pedi Place At Westover Hills3207 Rogers Rd, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 680-7334
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
team is friendly and respects . Dr is awesome , very patience and answers all questions. Team + Dr both well sync and fast response as needed. immediate availability when my kid is sick and treated as needed
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Dr. Miranda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miranda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miranda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Miranda. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miranda.
