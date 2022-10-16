Dr. Yvonne Muojieje, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muojieje is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yvonne Muojieje, DPM
Overview of Dr. Yvonne Muojieje, DPM
Dr. Yvonne Muojieje, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center, Mountain View Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Hospital.
Dr. Muojieje's Office Locations
-
1
Muojicare Foot and Ankle Center4500 N Sonoma Ranch Blvd, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 449-9232Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
- Mountain View Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good initial visit. Short wait time. “To the point” exam and communication.
About Dr. Yvonne Muojieje, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1710360037
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muojieje has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muojieje accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muojieje has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muojieje speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Muojieje. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muojieje.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muojieje, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muojieje appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.