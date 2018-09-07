See All Plastic Surgeons in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Yvonne Rasko, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (7)
Map Pin Small Baltimore, MD
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Yvonne Rasko, MD

Dr. Yvonne Rasko, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center and University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus.

They frequently treat conditions like Localized Fat Deposits, Skin and Tissue Reduction and Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rasko's Office Locations

    22 S Greene St Rm S8D18, Baltimore, MD 21201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 328-2360
    Center for Aortic Disease
    419 W Redwood St Ste 300, Baltimore, MD 21201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 328-2360

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Maryland Medical Center
  • University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Localized Fat Deposits
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Abdominoplasty
Localized Fat Deposits
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Abdominoplasty

Treatment frequency



Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 07, 2018
    Dr. Yvonne Rasko and her team were/are excellent, caring, personal, thorough and professional from my first visit, through my extensive surgical procedure and follow up. Andrea, her patient coordinator, set up everything from insurance, tests, postop and everything in between! Her surgical assistant Jennifer, is the closest to a surgeon yet, and the most amazing complement to Dr. Rasko in the operatory room as well as the office. I would recommend Dr. Rasko and her team to anyone!!
    — Sep 07, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Yvonne Rasko, MD
    About Dr. Yvonne Rasko, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902000789
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yvonne Rasko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rasko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rasko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rasko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rasko has seen patients for Localized Fat Deposits, Skin and Tissue Reduction and Abdominoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rasko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rasko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rasko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rasko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rasko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

