Dr. Yvonne Rasko, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center and University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus.
They frequently treat conditions like Localized Fat Deposits, Skin and Tissue Reduction and Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rasko's Office Locations
- 1 22 S Greene St Rm S8D18, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-2360
Center for Aortic Disease419 W Redwood St Ste 300, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-2360
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Maryland Medical Center
- University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rasko?
Dr. Yvonne Rasko and her team were/are excellent, caring, personal, thorough and professional from my first visit, through my extensive surgical procedure and follow up. Andrea, her patient coordinator, set up everything from insurance, tests, postop and everything in between! Her surgical assistant Jennifer, is the closest to a surgeon yet, and the most amazing complement to Dr. Rasko in the operatory room as well as the office. I would recommend Dr. Rasko and her team to anyone!!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rasko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rasko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rasko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rasko has seen patients for Localized Fat Deposits, Skin and Tissue Reduction and Abdominoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rasko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rasko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rasko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rasko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rasko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.