Overview of Dr. Yvonne Richardson, MD

Dr. Yvonne Richardson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center and Chandler Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Richardson works at Valley ENT, PC in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Vocal Cord Paralysis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.