Dr. Yvonne Richardson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richardson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yvonne Richardson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yvonne Richardson, MD
Dr. Yvonne Richardson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center and Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Richardson works at
Dr. Richardson's Office Locations
-
1
Valley Ent2081 W Frye Rd Ste 100, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 753-1459
-
2
Arizona Specialty Surgery Center2905 W Warner Rd Ste 10, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 386-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Banner Health
- Bashas Benefit Trust
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care Credit
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- Chandler Group
- Cigna
- City of Mesa Health Plan
- Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
- Gila River HealthCare
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Mayo Clinic
- Medicaid
- Mercy Care
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Life
- Monumental Life Insurance Company
- MultiPlan
- National Roofers Union & Employers Joint Health & Welfare Fund
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- PHCS
- Self Pay
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- State Farm
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Richardson?
Dr. Richardson is a hands on doctor who is cordial, professional, knowledgeable and will spend time and listen to a patient's concerns. I highly recommend this doctor for medical issues with the ear.
About Dr. Yvonne Richardson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 12 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1407040009
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richardson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richardson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richardson works at
Dr. Richardson has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Vocal Cord Paralysis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richardson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Richardson speaks Mandarin.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Richardson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richardson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richardson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richardson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.