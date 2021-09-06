Overview

Dr. Yvonne Rivera-Cruz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED|University of Puerto Rico and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida.



Dr. Rivera-Cruz works at Family Physicians Group Florida-Kissimmee in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Lakeland, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.