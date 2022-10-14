Overview of Dr. Yvonne Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Yvonne Rodriguez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Rodriguez works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Fountain Valley, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.