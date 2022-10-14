Dr. Yvonne Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yvonne Rodriguez, MD
Dr. Yvonne Rodriguez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Memorialcare Medical Group Fountain Valley11420 Warner Ave, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 549-1300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Memorialcare Medical Foundation2110 N Bellflower Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90815 Directions (562) 346-2222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Memorialcare Medical Group18035 Brookhurst St Ste 2100, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (657) 241-9090Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Douglas Park3828 Schaufele Ave Ste 200, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (657) 241-8990Friday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor was punctual and very thorough. She showed compassion and empathy, and addressed my concerns respectfully.
- Family Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Kaiser Permanente Orange County Family Medicine Residency Program
- University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine
- Family Practice
